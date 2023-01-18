Local

Crash at busy Fishers intersection kills 1, injures 2

A Fishers police vehicle at the scene of a fatal crash at 116th Street and Olio Road on Jan. 17, 2023. (Provided Photo/Fishers PD)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said.

At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.

The department tweeted again just after 11 p.m. and said the crash was fatal.

“Two vehicles were involved. One person died in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital. We will provide more detailed information after notifications have been made to next of kin,” the department wrote.

The road reopened at around 11:10 p.m. and traffic was again moving through the area.

Police were still investigating and did not say what led to the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.