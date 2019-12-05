ISP: Possible drunk driver involved in crash with school bus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash involving a school bus has closed two lanes of I-70 on the east side. Police believe the driver of the other vehicle may have been under the influence of alcohol.

One student received minor injuries, according to Indiana State Police. That child transported to a local hospital.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on westbound I-70 near the 87 mile marker, which is between Emerson and Arlington avenues.

ISP says a driver rear-ended the bus, resulting in the driver of that vehicle being injured. Police believe the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol.

This is a developing story and will be updated.