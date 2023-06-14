Deadline approaches to register for March 31-April 1 tornado disaster assistance

A swath of a residential area is in ruins after a tornado in Sullivan, Indiana. Officials in Sullivan County are welcoming donations of food, time, and money.(Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is the deadline for Hoosiers to register for federal assistance if affected by March 31-April 1 tornado outbreak.

Here is how to apply for FEMA assistance:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call toll-free 800-621-3362, available from 7 a.m. to

1 a.m. Eastern Time in most languages. If you use a

relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or

captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number

for that service

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

If already registered, those affected can still submit their documents after June 14.

Since April 15, FEMA and the Small Business Association approved more than $10.8 million to help with recovery. FEMA has also approved nearly $1.9 million in Individual Assistance grants.

If anyone received a letter advising of their ineligibility for disaster assistance, below are steps on how to appeal:

Within 60 days, gather the documents requested, write a letter to explain why you’re appealing, then submit the documents, letter, and cover page from the determination letter.

The determination letter can be submitted in several different ways:

Mail to FEMA National Processing Service Center,

P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Fax to 800-827-8112 (Attention: FEMA)

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov and click “Apply Online”

Bring them to a Disaster Recovery Center

FEMA assistance may include funds for temporary housing while you may be unable to live in your home, repair or replacement of owner-occupies primary residences, other uninsured or uninsured disaster-caused expenses, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, moving and storage, medical, dental, child care, and funeral expenses.

Disaster recovery centers opened until 6 p.m. Wednesday