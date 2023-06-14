Deadline approaches to register for March 31-April 1 tornado disaster assistance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday is the deadline for Hoosiers to register for federal assistance if affected by March 31-April 1 tornado outbreak.
Here is how to apply for FEMA assistance:
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov
- Download the FEMA App for mobile devices
- Call toll-free 800-621-3362, available from 7 a.m. to
- 1 a.m. Eastern Time in most languages. If you use a
- relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or
- captioned telephone service, give FEMA your number
- for that service
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center
If already registered, those affected can still submit their documents after June 14.
Since April 15, FEMA and the Small Business Association approved more than $10.8 million to help with recovery. FEMA has also approved nearly $1.9 million in Individual Assistance grants.
If anyone received a letter advising of their ineligibility for disaster assistance, below are steps on how to appeal:
- Within 60 days, gather the documents requested, write a letter to explain why you’re appealing, then submit the documents, letter, and cover page from the determination letter.
The determination letter can be submitted in several different ways:
- Mail to FEMA National Processing Service Center,
- P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055
- Fax to 800-827-8112 (Attention: FEMA)
- Visit DisasterAssistance.gov and click “Apply Online”
- Bring them to a Disaster Recovery Center
FEMA assistance may include funds for temporary housing while you may be unable to live in your home, repair or replacement of owner-occupies primary residences, other uninsured or uninsured disaster-caused expenses, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, moving and storage, medical, dental, child care, and funeral expenses.
Disaster recovery centers opened until 6 p.m. Wednesday
- Sulivan County, 110 North Main St., Sullivan, IN, 47882.
- Johnson County, 999 North Front St., Whiteland, IN, 46184.
- Morgan County, 1749 Hospital Dr., Martinsville, IN, 46151.