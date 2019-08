INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick spent some time downtown meeting some of the stars of Indy Fringe.

Indy Fringe is celebrating its 15th year of bringing fun, entertaining and magical acts to the stage.

The 15th annual Indy Fringe Festival is being held from Aug. 15-25. The festival consists of a variety of performers from magicians to actors and dancers to comedians.

Click the videos to learn more.