Dick Wolfsie learns mind-blowing Indy info from Will Higgins tour

This week, Dick caught up with Will Higgins.

Higgins gives tours of downtown Indianapolis, but as he points out, they aren’t your normal city tours.

He takes people around to sites in the city and tells them stories that “blow their minds.” From bank robbers and other Indy criminals, to major events in Indianapolis history, Higgins knows a lot.

“I’m an expert researcher and an interviewer,” said Higgins. “A lot of my information comes from firsthand sources.”

This week Higgins gave Dick some insider information about the city.