Divers searching for man thrown from paddleboat at Eagle Creek Reservoir

Divers search for a man who was thrown from a paddle boat at Eagle Creek Reservoir Wednesday afternoon. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Divers at Eagle Creek Reservoir are searching for a man who was thrown from a paddleboat Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, a man and a woman, both 21 years old, rented a paddleboat at Eagle Creek Reservoir on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities say the pair were paddleboating when a storm created windy conditions and the man went overboard. He was not wearing a life jacket when he fell off the boat. The woman attempted to rescue the man but was unable to grab him.

The woman was rescued from witnesses on land and she was taken to a hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Divers were called to the area around 3:45 p.m.

Divers are continuing their search for the man. No other details about the incident were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.