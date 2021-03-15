Do Your Dance campaign kicks off March Madness festivities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lace up those dancing shoes, it’s tournament time here in the Hoosier state.

Today, Indiana Sports Corp, Mayor Joe Hogsett and the local Final Four organizing committee kicked off the March festivities with a new campaign.

The Do Your Dance campaign was launched with a NCAA video release featuring our very own WISH-TV sports director Anthony Calhoun. They are asking fans to show off their team spirit and support for everyone who made the NCAA tournament possible here in Indianapolis.

On Monday morning, former Fever player and Final Four co-chair Katie Douglas explained her team’s vision for the Big Dance.

“We’re dancing for this city, we’re dancing for this state,” Douglas said. “It’s been trying times for everybody around the world. There have been so many devastating losses through this pandemic, so I think we’re dancing because we are finally excited. We lost the tournament last year. To have it come back and to have it reenergize this city, state and community. I think that there is no better place than Indianapolis to have this event and to do your dance.”

Indiana Sports Corp is calling on fans to kick off the madness in their latest March campaign. They are encouraging all Hoosiers to submit videos of themselves dancing, making a play on the common nickname for the men’s basketball tournament, the Big Dance.

“We’re going to take a deep breath, but the moment is here,” Douglas said.

So, as the eyes of the basketball world zero in on Indianapolis, the city is celebrating. Hogsett declared March 15, 2021, as “Big Dance Indy Day.”

“It’s a once in a lifetime occurrence,” said Hogsett. “It has never happened before and probably will never happen again, so it speaks volumes about Indianapolis and our community’s ability to hold these big events.”

It has been a long wait for basketball fans, and it has taken a lot of hard work from Hoosiers. Now that there is a safe way to host a tournament, the city is anxiously awaiting this very unique opportunity.

“We want to remind people that Indianapolis is built for this moment. It’s been a really trying 2020, and I think a trying 2021 for everybody, so just try to enjoy this moment. It’s a historic moment.”

To be a part of this moment in history, anyone can tag videos or photos with #DoYourDance to show just how far this city has come.