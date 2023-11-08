Don’t miss Thursday’s Indiana Small Business Expo

WISH-TV is partnering with the Indiana Small Business Expo for its 2023 Tradeshow Conference at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. (Provided Photo/Indiana Small Business Expo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chance for small business owners to network returns to central Indiana on Thursday.

WISH-TV is partnering with the Indiana Small Business Expo for its 2023 Tradeshow Conference at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

Anyone interested in learning more about small businesses is invited, and you don’t have to be a business owner or sales rep to attend. Tickets and parking are free.

There will be plenty of opportunities for guests to network, attend workshops, enjoy exhibits, and learn something new from small business experts.

Attendees will hear from keynote speakers Yolanda M. Smith and Steve Frusolone, author and realtor Dr. Tuesday Tate, retirement expert Robert Leavitt, and others.

The Indiana Small Business Expo 2023 Tradeshow Conference is Thursday from 1 – 7 p.m. at 502 East Event Centre, located at 502 E. Carmel Drive.

Click here to learn more about the Indiana Small Business Expo.