Indiana Small Business Expo returns on Nov. 9th

The Indiana Small Business Expo is back and better than ever!

It’s set to take place on Thursday, November 9th, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the 502 East Event Centre located at 502 East Carmel Drive.

This event is a testament to the collaborative efforts of numerous business owners, breathing life into the Indiana Small Business Expo.

It’s an opportunity to offer a comprehensive platform for Indiana’s small business community, serving as a one-stop shop for all your networking needs.

Their mission is to foster lasting business relationships, promoting participation from fellow business owners and networking group leaders to champion your business.

Indiana Small Business Expo proudly supports small business growth without the barriers of competition, creating a vibrant hub where entrepreneurs come together to share, collaborate, and uplift each other.

Join them on November 9th and be part of this thriving community, serving over 500,000 small businesses across Indiana through the Indiana Small Business