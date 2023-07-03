Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest to introduce brand new street festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To continue its long-held tradition, Downtown Indy Inc. announced in a release made Tuesday it will debut a “new and improved” take on its Fourth Fest at the American Legion Mall.

The celebration will kick off with a brand new street festival at 6 p.m. Tuesday on North Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets, and include live music, food trucks, ice cream stands, and beer and wine.

Downtown Indy Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Schaffer says the event is meant to invite people across central Indiana to enjoy fireworks from the best views in Indianapolis, as well as explore the inaugural street festival.

“For nearly five decades, families enjoyed Downtown’s Fourth of July fireworks across the city at various viewing locations. We are aiming to introduce families to a new favorite tradition – a street festival that combines local music, Downtown vendors, with the best view for fireworks in the city,” Schaffer said.

The night will end with a 20-minute fireworks show launched from the top of the 500 N. Meridian St. building by the Scottish Rite Cathedral. The fireworks show is set to begin at 10:10 p.m.