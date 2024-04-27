A Kid Again hosts annual benefit basketball game for kids with life-threatening conditions

A Kid Again logo. (Provided Image/A Kid Again Indiana Chapter via Facebook)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University hosted its second annual Hoops Helping Kids fundraiser for kids with life-threatening conditions on Saturday.

The basketball tournament is part of a partnership with A Kid Again – Indiana, an organization that helps families who have kids with these conditions.

Twelve teams played 3-on3 games all for a good cause at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. After the games, a post-tournament party was held so the families and basketball players could hang loose on the court.

A live DJ, visits by celebrities like Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, and a silent auction were other activities happening off the court.

The tournament tipped off Saturday at 11 a.m.

A Kid Again – Indiana began in 2018 and aims to foster hope, happiness, and healing for children with life-threatening health conditions and their families.

Now, A Kid Again – Indiana serves more than 990 families across the state and provides free events called “Adventures” for the entire family.

You can find more information about A Kid Again-Indiana here.