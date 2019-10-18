Dozens wait hours to eat at 1st night of pop-up dinner series featuring women chefs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hottest restaurant in town opened Thursday on the north side of Indianapolis but only for one night.

Crowds lined up around the block at East 49th and North Pennsylvania streets for a chance to get a taste. Some waited more than two hours without complaining.

Though a few people driving by were shocked, especially when they heard what was on the menu.

Thursday night was the first part of a dinner series aimed at bringing female chefs to the Circle City.

Adeline Adler-Mueller, who is 10 years old and loves all things Japanese, said, “This is the best ramen I’ve ever had.”

“Mmhmm, definitely worth it.”

“It’s wonderful,” added Ruby Clayton, who waited for nearly two hours for her bowl.

Chef and bestselling author Sarah Gavigan was the star of the night. She was brought up from Nashville, Tennessee, where she has several restaurants, to be the first course of the Patachou Pop-Up dinner series.

Clayton plans to visit Gavigan’s restaurant the next time she’s in Nashville.

“It was so good. I had to buy the book,” Clayton said.

Clayton plans to come back to the next Pop-Up, but declares “we’ll get here earlier.”

Patachou Restaurant group, which owns Cafe Patachou and Napolese across the street among others in the city, organized the series.

“My job is to bring ramen to the ramen-less. So here I am,” Gavigan said.

But, some of the ramen-less, including Stephen Towns, were a bit surprised at the extreme measures and lines the believers will endure. He said he wouldn’t wait that long.

“Not for ramen,” said Towns with a laugh. “It would have to be really special.”

So what is it about ramen? No better person to ask than the chef.

“When you love it, you love it,” Gavigan said. “You fall in love with it. It makes you happy. There’s not a lot of things in this world that do that, so when you find something that’s so simple as a bowl of soup and noodles to make you happy, you’ll wait in line for it.”

Even if that wait for some is up to two hours, 20 minutes.

“I’ll be back. I’m going to come back real soon,” the chef said. “It’s always a blast when you get to go somewhere and people are this responsive to what you’re doing.”

The event began at 5 p.m. and by 7:30 had virtually run out of food. Those who didn’t make the cut got a slip of paper for preferred seating at the next Pop-Up.

Patachou Owner Martha Hoover told News 8 she plans to feature a different female chef once a month. A date has not been set for November.