Drivers, farmers urged to exercise caution during planting season

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Drivers are being urged to exercise patient and caution during the planting season.

That’s because local law enforcement is trying to keep farmers safe following an increase in “close calls.”

The Bargersville Fire Department believes those “close calls” will only continue to increase.

The warning comes because those close calls may turn tragic and deadly.

Over the years, farm equipment has gotten bigger and farmers are farming larger pieces of land.

In most cases, the only way to get to that farmland is by a county road or a state highway.

Some pieces of farming equipment may only move between 15 and 20 miles per hour. That is especially true when a lot of farmers move from field to field.

According to the Bargersville Fire Department, getting through the planting season is a team effort, working together to keep everyone safe.

