Empowering women to get needed checkups during National Women’s Health Month

A woman sits in a doctor's surgery while having her blood pressure taken on December 5, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
by: Lakyn McGee
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — May is National Women’s Health Month and it’s a great time for women to schedule or go to health checkups.

“The goal is to empower women to make their health a priority and help women understand what steps they can take to improve their health,” Emily Bolin, a mammography technologist for Northwest Radiology in Greenwood, told News 8.

Steps that women can take to improve their health include routine checkups, checks on issues like blood pressure, a Pap smear, and a colonoscopy.

One of the most important exams for women over 40 is the annual mammogram, Bolin says, and all women should have a breast cancer risk assessment by age 30.

Women do not need a doctor’s order for a screening mammogram.

Bolin says 75% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history, according to Bolin.

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer include:

  • A new lump in the breast or underarm
  • Thickening or swelling of part of the breast
  • Irritation or dimpling of breast skin
  • Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or breast
  • Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area
  • Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood
  • Any change in the size or the shape of the breast
  • Pain in any area of the breast

For more information about breast cancer, click here.

