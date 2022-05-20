Local

Empowering women to get needed checkups during National Women’s Health Month

A woman sits in a doctor's surgery while having her blood pressure taken on December 5, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — May is National Women’s Health Month and it’s a great time for women to schedule or go to health checkups.

“The goal is to empower women to make their health a priority and help women understand what steps they can take to improve their health,” Emily Bolin, a mammography technologist for Northwest Radiology in Greenwood, told News 8.

Steps that women can take to improve their health include routine checkups, checks on issues like blood pressure, a Pap smear, and a colonoscopy.

One of the most important exams for women over 40 is the annual mammogram, Bolin says, and all women should have a breast cancer risk assessment by age 30.

Women do not need a doctor’s order for a screening mammogram.

Bolin says 75% of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history, according to Bolin.

Signs and symptoms of breast cancer include:

A new lump in the breast or underarm

Thickening or swelling of part of the breast

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or breast

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area

Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood

Any change in the size or the shape of the breast

Pain in any area of the breast

For more information about breast cancer, click here.