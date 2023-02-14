Local

Federal judge rejects second lawsuit over death during downtown riot

Police say Suspect #1 is Dorian Murrell. Suspect #2 is Alijah Jones, the brother of Murrell. Suspect #3 is Marcus Anderson. Suspect #4 has not been identified. Suspect #5 is Nakeyah Shields, Murrell's girlfriend. (Provided Photo/MCPO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge has thrown out a second lawsuit against the city of Indianapolis and IMPD over a death during the downtown riot in 2020.

Judge Tanya Walton Pratt on Monday dismissed the case filed by the mother of Dorian Murrell.

Murrell was shot and killed near Pennsylvania and Market streets in the early morning hours of May 31, 2020.

The person who shot him, Tyler Newby, claimed he was acting in self-defense and was later convicted of reckless homicide.

Judge Pratt said the family failed to provide evidence that IMPD’s response to the protest and riot led to Murrell’s death.

The lawsuit claimed “an excessive and unprepared response by IMPD to the protests” created the circumstances that led to the shooting.

“The Complaint is devoid of facts that any Defendant acted to create or enhance a danger Mr. Murrell otherwise would not have faced,” Judge Pratt ruled. “The fact that IMPD could have done more does not mean that it acted with deliberate indifference.”

It’s the second time this month that Judge Pratt has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit connected to the downtown riot.

Judge Pratt dismissed a similar case last week from the family of Christopher Beaty, who was shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery outside his downtown home during the riot.