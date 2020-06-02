29-year-old in custody after fatal shooting of 18-year-old during downtown riots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 29-year-old man was preliminarily charged Sunday with a fatal shooting that happened during rioting downtown, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Tyler Newby was in custody at the Marion County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Police sent out a jail-booking photo of Newby and referred questions to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Newby has not yet been formally charged, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police say Dorian Murrell, 18, was shot just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Market Street and North Pennsylvania Street. That’s just east of Monument Circle, and near the location of the fatal shooting of former Indiana University football player Christopher Beaty just before midnight Saturday near North Talbott and East Vermont streets.

There has been no arrest in Beaty’s killing.

Police found Murrell with an apparent gunshot wound, and he later was pronounced dead at a hospital. A police report said Murrell was shot in the street.

Jail records show Newby has been in the Marion County Jail since at least 8:45 a.m. Sunday. Police said they worked with the prosecutor’s office to issue a warrant for Newby’s arrest on Sunday.