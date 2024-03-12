Feds to spend millions to create better Indianapolis housing for homeless
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An award of nearly $12 million from the federal government will help create better housing for the homeless in Indianapolis, city leaders said Tuesday.
Plans call on creating emergency shelters and affordable housing in Indianapolis.
City leaders met Tuesday at the Damien Center to highlight the award. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program.
City leaders say the fiscal year 2023 award of $11,937,182 is a nearly $2 million from the 2022 award, and an over-170% increase from 2016.
The leaders say Indianapolis received the added funding through the city’s strategies to combat homelessness.
Alan Witchey, president and chief executive officer of the Damien Center, said, “The reason why the funding has increased has been because a we’re doing better. So the city is doing better and how we, the whole city, how we address the programs and the issues. And so we get more bonus points. We’re writing better applications, we’re getting more funding because of that and we can serve more people.”
Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett says a decrease in homelessness in 2023 helped the city to secure the larger award.
Indiana in total received more than $34.3 million from the program for fiscal year 2023, HUD says.
This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV. Video with this story is from the March 12, 2024, news conference.
News release
“Mayor Joe Hogsett joins housing partners to announce nearly $12 million federal funding award for housing and homelessness
“Funding is city’s largest Continuum of Care award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, continues progress toward more equitable and permanent housing
“INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett joined leadership from the Coalition for Homeless Intervention and Prevention (CHIP), Horizon House, Partners in Housing, and the Damien Center to announce an $11.9 million award from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual Continuum of Care Program (HUD CoC Program). The $11.9 million awarded to the City of Indianapolis marks a nearly 20% increase from last year’s award and a 170% increase over 2016.
“‘After achieving declines in overall homelessness in recent years, HUD is awarding our city nearly $12 million dollars to accelerate our progress,’ said Mayor Joe Hogsett. ‘Since 2016, a housing-first approach has defined our strategy, allowing more neighbors to access the services they need to become and remain housed.’
“The HUD CoC Program is an annual federal funding program structured to foster a community-wide commitment to ending homelessness by awarding funds to local and state governments working to expand housing options and social services in partnership with non-profits in their community. In July 2023, the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development (Indy DMD) and Indy CoC issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) calling for an increased supply and diversification of housing options across Marion County. More specifically, the RFP called for the expansion of housing-first programs for populations experiencing homelessness as identified in the 2023 Indianapolis Point-in-Time Count.
“‘The Indianapolis CoC is committed to expanding and scaling permanent housing solutions centered in a Housing First approach. We share a belief that everyone has the right to be housed and connected to care, and the continued investment and growth of our annual HUD CoC funding demonstrates that we are on the right path,’ said Executive Director Chelsea Haring-Cozzi of CHIP. We must continue to prioritize permanent housing, racial equity, high quality services, and effective upstream interventions, like diversion. We are encouraged by this funding announcement and excited to see specific resources dedicated to youth and young adults, families, survivors of domestic violence, and individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. We know what works and now it’s time to scale the solutions.’
“The increase in CoC funds speaks to the success of Indianapolis’ coordinated efforts in driving down the overall number of individuals experiencing homelessness – the city experienced an 8% decrease from 2022 to 2023. The 2023 Point in Time Count revealed an increase in vulnerable subpopulations including those experiencing unsheltered homelessness and chronic homelessness. This revelation further emphasized the call for an increase in permanent supportive housing (PSH) for individuals and families demonstrating vulnerabilities. Horizon House is among several organizations utilizing funds to build Indianapolis’ PSH supply, specifically from a ‘Master Leasing’ approach.
“‘The three projects that Horizon House has received CoC funds for allows us to continue serving 45 households in Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) and pilot 12 additional units of PSH through the first CoC-funded Master Lease project, enabling folks to move into their homes more quickly than with a traditional lease,’ stated CEO Teresa Wessel of Horizon House.
“Partners in Housing will use the funds for rental assistance, on-site case management, and support services. This includes providing rental assistance for 34 chronically homeless individuals who are either youth or fleeing situations involving domestic violence; renewing the funding for 159 units for rental assistance and support services; and offering on-site case management to support life skills training.
“‘These funds are critical for Partners in Housing to ensure our city’s most vulnerable neighbors are housed and supported with services that keep them on a sustainable path forward,’ said Executive Director Jennifer Green of Partners in Housing. ‘We appreciate the City’s commitment to serving our homeless neighbors. They are an essential partner in helping all of us make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people we serve.’
“Commencing in 2018, Congress allocated funds for new projects aimed at supporting survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, and stalking, known as DV Bonus funds. These funds enable HUD to grant bonuses to regions demonstrating effectiveness in reducing homelessness overall or for specific subpopulations. The Damien Center is among the recipients of the DV Bonus in this year’s award.
“‘Providing support and resources to individuals and families experiencing homelessness due to domestic violence is crucial for their safety and well-being,’ said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of Damien Center. ‘This program will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of those affected, offering them the opportunity to rebuild their lives in a safe and supportive environment. The funding from the City of Indianapolis is a testament to the importance of addressing this issue and investing in solutions to combat homelessness and domestic violence.’”
News release sent March 12, 2024, from Kennedy MaKay Weaver, public information officer of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development