Feds to spend millions to create better Indianapolis housing for homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An award of nearly $12 million from the federal government will help create better housing for the homeless in Indianapolis, city leaders said Tuesday.

Plans call on creating emergency shelters and affordable housing in Indianapolis.

City leaders met Tuesday at the Damien Center to highlight the award. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program.

City leaders say the fiscal year 2023 award of $11,937,182 is a nearly $2 million from the 2022 award, and an over-170% increase from 2016.

The leaders say Indianapolis received the added funding through the city’s strategies to combat homelessness.

Alan Witchey, president and chief executive officer of the Damien Center, said, “The reason why the funding has increased has been because a we’re doing better. So the city is doing better and how we, the whole city, how we address the programs and the issues. And so we get more bonus points. We’re writing better applications, we’re getting more funding because of that and we can serve more people.”

Democrat Mayor Joe Hogsett says a decrease in homelessness in 2023 helped the city to secure the larger award.

Indiana in total received more than $34.3 million from the program for fiscal year 2023, HUD says.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV. Video with this story is from the March 12, 2024, news conference.

