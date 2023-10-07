Find your new best friend at Saturday’s ‘Love Them For Life’ pet adoption event
Animal groups host pet adoption event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to turn your house into a “furever” home? Stop by the Love Them For Life” pet adoption event hosted by Tom Wood Subaru and Pet Friendly Services.
The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Tom Wood Subaru, 3300 E. 96th Street in Indianapolis.
More than 20 animal rescue groups will be on-site with adoptable cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies ready to find their forever families.
Families and their pets are encouraged to stop by and visit with potential new family members.
There’s a $25 discount on all adoptions. Each rescue will receive free spay/neuter vouchers from Pet Friendly Services and Homer’s Helpers will provide free vaccines and $10 microchips, while supplies last.
Free pup cups and a free cookout lunch for humans will be provided.
Participating pet rescue groups:
- A Cause for Paws
- Biscuit Factory
- CAnine REscue
- Cuddle Me Cat
- Four Legged Ranch
- Furever We Love
- HELP the Animals
- Homer’s Helpers
- Humane Society for Boone County
- Humane Society for Hamilton County
- Indiana sheltie rescue
- Indigo’s Rescue Ranch and Sanctuary
- Love of Labs
- Our Lil Bit of Heaven
- PAWS Hancock County
- Pet Friendly Services of Indiana
- Redemption Rescue
- Second Chances PRS
- Speedway Animal Rescue
- Taffy’s Touch Senior Dog Rescue
- Tuff Dogs Rescue
- Wags and Wiggles
- Medical Mutts