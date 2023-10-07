Find your new best friend at Saturday’s ‘Love Them For Life’ pet adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking to turn your house into a “furever” home? Stop by the Love Them For Life” pet adoption event hosted by Tom Wood Subaru and Pet Friendly Services.

The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Tom Wood Subaru, 3300 E. 96th Street in Indianapolis.

More than 20 animal rescue groups will be on-site with adoptable cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies ready to find their forever families.

Families and their pets are encouraged to stop by and visit with potential new family members.

There’s a $25 discount on all adoptions. Each rescue will receive free spay/neuter vouchers from Pet Friendly Services and Homer’s Helpers will provide free vaccines and $10 microchips, while supplies last.

Free pup cups and a free cookout lunch for humans will be provided.

Participating pet rescue groups: