Finding Indiana: Major Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a world full of black international athletic superstars Marshall “Major” Taylor was one of the first. He was a pioneer who blazed his own trail as a famous cyclist during the late 18th century and early 1900s.

Taylor was born to Gilbert Taylor, a veteran union soldier in the Civil War and Sophronia Taylor on November 26, 1878, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was one of eight children. His parents moved from Kentucky to Indiana after the war.

Indiana State Museum Social Curator, Kisha Tandy goes more into depth about Taylor’s childhood and what it was like for him growing up.

“He would go to work with his father [who] worked as a coachman for the Southard family, Albert Southard. They had a son name Daniel. And Daniel was around the same age as Major.”

From age eight until he was 12, Taylor spent much of his time with the wealthy family, keeping Daniel company. Eventually the family employed him as their son’s companion, giving him the same clothing and education. But the biggest gift was yet to come… a bicycle.

Tandy explains how that gesture showed Taylor’s value to the family, “When Daniel received a bicycle, Major also received a bicycle. And so, he would learn to ride the bike… and he would learn to do trick riding.”

During the 1800’s and early 19th century purchasing a bicycle was equal to buying an automobile. And there’s no doubt Taylor’s circumstances were unique for a black boy in Indiana during that time.

But soon his comfortable life would be upended.

In 1890, the Southards moved to Chicago, leaving Taylor behind. According to Taylor’s autobiography The Fastest Bicycle Rider in the World, he dropped from the life of a happy ‘millionaire kid’ to a common errand boy within a few weeks. But he would soon find himself on a new path, one that would change the course of his life.

In Taylor’s autobiography he describes the day that changed his life, “I went to the bicycle store owned by Hay & Willts in Indianapolis, to get a minor repair made on my machine after the repair had been made, I made a fancy mount on my bicycle in the middle of the store and immediately drew the attention of Mr. Hay.” (Taylor 2).

Mr. Hay was so impressed by Taylor, he offered him a new job, paying $6 a week and a $35 bicycle. Hoping that his talents would allure more customers to his store. Every day at four in the afternoon Taylor would perform stunts in a military uniform in front of the store, which earned him the nickname “Major.”

And with a push from Mr. Hay, he entered his first race at 13 and won. By 15 he was smashing records in amateur contests across the state.

Taylor’s journey was picking up speed after gaining the attention of former cycling champion Louis “Birdie” Munger, who believed heavily in Taylor’s racing ability.

In exchange for training, Taylor began doing domestic work around Munger’s house. By 1898 and with the help of Munger he had already set seven world records. Despite all of his victories, Taylor still couldn’t escape the stark reality of racism.

“There were many cyclists who had difficulties racing against him–both from the speed factor and from the race. Many cyclists would cause [him] physical harm. There was one point, where he was chocked nearly unconscious; another point, where he was elbowed,” said Tandy, describing some of his experiences.

However, he became the sport’s top athlete and in popular demand. Taylor negotiated his own contracts and earned himself a spot as one of the wealthiest black people in the country. Racing promoters from overseas were taking notice. He then left the United States and raced in many places garnering himself the title as an International Superstar.

Taylor’s winning streak would continue from 1901 to 1910. His career was short as he retired at age 32.

After his racing career, he embarked on other endeavors as an inventor. After various debts and serious illnesses he lost most of his fortune in the 1920s. Two years before Taylor’s death in 1932, he wrote and self-published his autobiography. He was 53.

Impoverished and buried in an unmarked grave, a group of pro bike racers donated money to have Taylor’s body buried properly. During the 1980’s. Indianapolis honored its hometown hero with the completion of The Major Taylor Velodrome at Marian University.

It celebrates the man who blazed his own trail.