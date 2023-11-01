Fire engulfs press box at Frankfort High School football field

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — The press box at the Frankfort High School football field caught fire Tuesday night, the police department says.

Frankfort Fire Department Chief Matt Stidham tells News 8 that crews were called about 9 p.m. No one was in the announcer box, he says.

Stidham says the fire was under control shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

No word was immediately available on what may have led to the fire, the fire chief says, as investigators begin their efforts.

The football field sits east of the school, which is located off State Road 28 at Maish Road in the Clinton County city.

People were asked to avoid the area.

The Hot Dogs football team ended its season Oct. 20.

The high school is about a 55-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Photos below provided by Frankfort Fire Department Chief Matt Stidham.