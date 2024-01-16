First concerts announced for new Plainfield performing arts center

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A new performing arts center in Hendricks County announced its first concerts and house preparations for the grand opening.

Officials in Plainfield said the Hendricks Live! is expected to open in the spring.

“After nearly six years of planning and building, Hendricks Live!’s inaugural season is both a grand finale and a new beginning,” shared Dan Bridget, a member of the original steering committee for this project who now serves as Chair of the Hendricks Live! Board of Directors. “I am pleased to know our community arts partners throughout Hendricks County will have a brand-new, world-class home in the Plainfield Civic Center, and I am confident in Hendricks Live!’s ability to bring exciting programming to west central Indiana.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

“We are eagerly anticipating the debut of this exceptional venue, poised to become a community treasure,” expressed Robin Brandgard, President of the Town Council. “Back in 2017, the Town of Plainfield embraced a Conceptual Downtown Redevelopment Plan, placing entertainment at the forefront for both residents and visitors. This development signifies a monumental chapter in Plainfield’s cultural journey, one that promises to shape our community’s identity for years to come.”

Officials said Hendricks Live! features a world-class proscenium theatre, a multipurpose event space, and a visual art showcase. It will be the premier art and entertainment venue in west central Indiana, with year-round exhibits and performances for all ages and interests. The 600-capacity seated venue is at 200 W. Main Street in historic downtown Plainfield.

Officials also announced that Hendricks Live! will host a series of guided tours of its new state-of-the-art, world-class venue for arts and entertainment. Take advantage of the opportunity to go “behind the scenes” as the tours will include an opportunity to stand on the stage itself!

The community open houses will be held March 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.