Fishers announces plan for reviving Allisonville Road Corridor; Kroger announces new store construction

The logo for the City of Fishers. (Provided Photo/City of Fishers)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Fishers has announced plans for rebuilding the heavily-traveled Allisonville Road Corridor.

After reporting findings from a study done by the Allisonville Road Steering Committee, plans are now underway to implement road and walkability improvements, boost greenspace and enhance vibrancy, and encourage new development along the corridor.

Joe Eaton, co-chair of the Allisonville Road Steering Committee, says that the community was incredibly involved with the Steering Committee’s work.

“We hosted a community workshop, focus groups, and an online survey where over 1,500 residents provided feedback and input about what they wanted to see, both in the short-term and long-term, with the corridor,” Eaton said.

The Mayor of Fishers, Scott Fadness, established the Allisonville Road Steering Committee in 2022, and he said that “the transformation of Allisonville Road is a long-range project that will take some years to complete but we have significant things happening in the early chapters of that transformation … “

Fadness says that these improvements, including “road improvements, a new park on the southern end, and several economic development projects” are a part of the plan to transform the entire corridor.

To improve road conditions, the City of Fishers is expected to complete the reconstruction of an existing intersection at 96th Street and Allisonville Road by the end of this year, turning it into a two-lane roundabout.

The City of Fishers also expects to begin construction on another roundabout at 116th Street and Allisonville Road next spring, improving traffic flow and the aesthetics of the area.

Construction maps for the reconstruction of the existing Michigan Left intersection at 96th Street and Allisonville Road (left) and map for the construction of a two-lane roundabout at 116th Street and Allisonville Road (right).

(Photos Provided by Allisonville Road Steering Committee)

In addition to this plan, Kroger has announced building a new location across the street from their current location in Fishers. The new store will include a wider assortment of fresh produce, expanded Kroger Pickup, wider aisles, a Starbucks, and even fresh popcorn.

The City of Fishers is also in the early stages of improving greenspace and care for the corridor, including designing new medians and other beautification efforts.

Additional opportunities to provide feedback on the future of Allisonville Road will be offered later this year, with a focus on the White River, connectivity, and the city’s trail system.

For more information on the Allisonville Road Corridor revival, visit their website.