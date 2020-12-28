Fishers spends $100,000 on gift cards from local restaurants in exchange for ‘2,000 Acts of Kindness’

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Mayor Scott Fadness has announced the city is offering $100,000 in gift cards from locally owned restaurants to help boost the economy and spread kindness.

Fadness launched the 2,000 Acts of Kindness campaign to encourage residents to dine locally with a $50 gift card if they complete an act of kindness within the city.

Pearl Street Pizzeria and Pub in Geist has been staying afloat since the pandemic began. Co-owner Courtney Andrus told News 8 the restaurant is surrounded by neighborhoods and often gets customers who are working from home.

“It’s been a little bit quicker to recover just with people, I think, working from home in this area,” said Andrus. “They’re more inclined to stay in this area, whereas they would be traveling. A lot of people travel downtown.”

Andrus is also the co-owner of Pure Eatery in downtown Fishers. City leaders purchased $500 in gift cards from both restaurants.

“The city had good timing because they purchased them just a week before Christmas, which was a slower time for restaurants,” Andrus said.

Residents in Fishers can be eligible for a gift card by submitting an act of kindness they performed to the campaign’s website. They’re also asked to share the moment by using #actofkindness on social media. People can also nominate someone who performed an act of kindness.

Members from Crossroads Community Church, Fishers Community Chorus and the Mom’s Ministry from St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Community Church were nominated as they went caroling outside of nursing homes on Dec. 22.

“It feels good to see some of the residents wave from their windows; that was really nice,” said a member of the mom’s ministry group, Nicki Burnette. “I wish we can do more. It was really great to see so many people come out and it was very fun for us to walk around.”

Crossroads Community Church’s worship director, Shallen Atkins, said, “One of the employees was able to open the door so they can hear us. It was so sweet they started singing a long with us, so that was just really quite memorable so that they can have some Christmas joy during this time.”

So far 113 acts of kindness have been submitted, according to the campaign’s website. Mayor Fadness hopes to reach 2,000 by Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.

“I think that’s really great and a great way to give back to businesses as well as other people around town,” said member of the Fishers Community Chorus, Bonnie Meier. “Fishers is filled with incredible community members and just really great people and families so i think that we can do it if a lot of people find out about it.”

