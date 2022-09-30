Local

Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief

A member of the Indiana National Guard prepares for deployment to Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. (Provided Photo/Indiana National Guard)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient.

More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.

Soldiers told News 8 on Thursday that they were excited to help with relief efforts.

Indiana National Guard st Lt. Edwin “Oliver” Wenck provided a statement on Friday afternoon: “After Hurricane Ian swept through the Florida peninsula, it was determined that Florida National Guard assets were sufficient, and Indiana National Guard assists were no longer required.”