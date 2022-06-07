Local

Gr8 Pasta Push to help combat food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —The third annual Gr8 Pasta Push is underway. WISH-TV is a proud partner with Second Helpings on a mission to feed families across central Indiana.

The Gr8 Pasta Push is an opportunity to donate pasta or cash to help feed people in our community, regardless of background or economic class through June 16.

According to Linda Broadfoot, CEO of Second Helpings, the organization uses 1,800 pounds of pasta every week. To help replenish and restock the kitchen, the organization needs elbow and spaghetti pasta. Broadfoot mentioned that pasta is vital to the program because it is non-perishable and can be served with several other food items.

In 2021, the organization made 145,000 meals, and it is hoping for another successful year. If you can not drop off a pasta donation, $5 can help feed a family of four.