Local

Food insecurity grant coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis leaders announced Tuesday funding for a new initiative tackling food insecurity.

Partnership for a healthier America gave the city a 613,000 dollar grant to expand access to fresh, affordable fruits and vegetables.

The “Good for All” program will reach out to one thousand families to provide five additional weeks of free food boxes, which will be followed by 12 weeks of produce at a discounted rate.

“Food access can not be a luxury in our city. Rather it must be the fundamental expectation of every resident in the city of Indianapolis. An expectation that leads to a healthier and a more prosperous and safer city,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Partnership for a healthier America is working with community organizations to target Indianapolis families most in need.