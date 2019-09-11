Former IMPD deputy chief resigns as Asheville chief after 2 months

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WISH) — A former deputy chief with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has abruptly resigned his new post as chief of a North Carolina police department.

Chris Bailey left IMPD to become the chief of police in Asheville earlier this year.

He will be leaving his post after about two months on the job. A release from the city of Asheville says he will resign on Sept. 27 “for personal reasons.”

The city says Bailey’s resignation is not related to a misdemeanor charge from 15 years ago, saying information was shared during the interview process.

