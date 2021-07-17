Local

From theater to photography, arts events returning to Indianapolis

by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A variety of arts events are making their return in Indianapolis as the pandemic subsides.

Events taking place Saturday and Sunday include:

  • Photographer Ben Rose will present his pop-up exhibition, “The Double Wedding,” at the Black-n-Brown Soulidarity Festival on Saturday.
  • The One Man Shakespeare Festival continues with “Breakneck Julius Caesar” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Learn more and get tickets here.
  • A PATTERN Magazine block party in Broad Ripple celebrating their new space, called Paradox. It begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. You can buy tickets here.
  • An adapted version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream performed by the Ballet INitiative at Carmel’s Cat Theater. Tickets can be purchased here for Saturday’s performance at 7 p.m. and Sunday’s performance at 2 p.m.
  • Grammy Award-winning singer Aaron Sheehan and lyre player Nigel North are performing two concerts at the Indiana History Center on Sunday. More information and tickets are available here.

Timothy Mooney, the star of the One Man Shakespeare Festival, stopped by News 8 before his show Saturday night to preview the performance.

A list of events happening throughout the summer can be found here.

