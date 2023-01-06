Local

Frontier Airlines adds direct flights from Indianapolis to Phoenix

(Photo Provided/Frontier Airlines)
by: Katherine Patterson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers now have a new way to escape the cold temperatures in favor of the heat and sunshine of Arizona.

Frontier Airlines is now offering year-round nonstop service from the Indianapolis International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Frontier will offer these flights three times a week beginning the week of Feb. 19; until then, service will be offered less frequently.

To celebrate, Hoosiers can get tickets as low as $49 until Jan. 11. Tickets must be purchased 7 days before the flight in order to recieve the discount.

Frontier also offers nonstop service from Indianapolis to Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity

Medical /

Police arrest 4 people following drug investigation

Crime Watch 8 /

Hot Links for Friday, January 6, 2023

Life.Style.Live! /

Southwest meltdown may cost the airline up to $825 million

Business /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.