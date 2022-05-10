Local

Gas prices in Indiana hit new record high

A man pumps gas at a Shell gas station in Dix Hills, New York, on July 8, 2021. (Raychel Brightman/Newsday RM via Getty Images and CNN)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers who need to fill their gas tanks on Tuesday will feel quite a bit of pain at the pump.

On Tuesday morning, the average price for regular, unleaded gasoline in Indiana was a record-setting $4.35 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That’s in line with the national average of around $4.36 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the price for a gallon of gas in Indianapolis is about the same as the statewide average.

The national average is up almost 20 cents from a month ago, according to GasBuddy. The price of diesel fuel is even higher, with an average nationwide price of $5.52 per gallon.

The primary cause of the price increase is the cost of crude oil, which was $101 per barrel last week and hit $107.19 per barrel on Monday.

GasBuddy says oil prices will remain volatile as markets deal with inflation, the recent news that the EU will sanction and cut back on Russian oil deliveries, and COVID-19 restrictions in China.

