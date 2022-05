Local

Gas prices shatter Indiana record with new high

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sticker shock returns to Indiana gas stations.

A gallon of gas surpassed another state record that shows no sign of slowing down, as pumps on Tuesday read 40 cents shy of $5 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports the average prices at the pump is $4.60. That is 6 cents up from Monday, and 13 cents more than last week.

This time last year, Hoosiers were paying an average of $2.95.

The national average sits at $4.53.