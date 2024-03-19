George Thorogood & The Destroyers to headline 2024 Carb Day Concert

A general view of the crowd as a performs on stage during the Miller Lite Carb Day concert at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. The 2024 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert is going to be "Bad to the Bone"! George Thorogood & The Destroyers will rev up race fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24. (Photo by Joey Foley/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 Miller Lite Carb Day Concert is going to be “Bad to the Bone”! George Thorogood & The Destroyers will rev up race fans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 24.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be joined by special guest Gin Blossoms, who will open the show.

The Carb Day concert gates will open at 2 p.m. this year, allowing for more entertainment including Indy-based rapper and recording artist Kid Quill.

“Carb Day is the unofficial start to summer and the kick off to race weekend for many of our fans; they take the day off from work and spend it at IMS,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “From on-track action like the final practice and Pit Stop Competition to hip DJs and cool rock concerts, it’s a day like no other at the Racing Capital of the World.”

Ticket information

Tickets are available at IMS.com, by calling 317-492-6700, or by visiting the IMS Ticket Office at the IMS Administration Building, 4790 W 16th St., Indianapolis.

All general admission, concert pit and VIP Deck concert tickets include admission to the concert and to

on-track activities that day at IMS, which include the final practice for the Indianapolis 500

and the IndyCar Pit Stop Challenge.

Ticket prices will increase as Carb Day draws closer, so IMS encourages fans to buy now.

Carb Day general admission tickets start at $45.

A small number of concert pit package upgrades that include general admission are available for $75.

A very limited supply of exclusive VIP platform tickets is available for $275, including concert pit access, snacks, two complimentary drinks, and dedicated bars.

Need even more live music? Platinum-selling country music star Riley Green will headline the 2024 Firestone Legends Day Concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, May 25.

Tickets for 108th Indianapolis 500 and all other Month of May activities are on sale at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

