Helio Castroneves will drive for five wins at Indianapolis 500

IndyCar driver Helio Castroneves, a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, talks March 4, 2024, with News 8 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The “Drive for Five” continues for four-time Indianapolis 500 champ Helio Castroneves.

The Brazilian legend might not be driving full-time this season, but nothing was going to keep him away from racing in his 24th Indianapolis 500. He won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021.

“Everything in life, there’s chapters, and this is a new chapter with me,” Castroneves said.

Castroneves on Monday unveiled his new car for this year’s 108th Running of the Indy 500, with a new name sponsor, steel producer Cliffs.

“It’s absolutely fantastic because their presence in all America is amazing, but here in Indiana it’s even more,” Castroneves said of the steel manufacturer. “They have over 9,000 employees. Incredible, incredible tradition as well, just like the 500.”

Cliffs signed a multiyear deal, locking in Helio for more 500s to come.

“The opportunity to put ourselves with Helio on the map for a fifth — I mean, the fourth was just unbelievable to begin with — but the fifth is other-worldly,” said Michael Shank, owner of Meyer Shank Racing. “If we can put that together, which we’re going to have two or three years here to try to do that, we’re going to give everything we have, all the resources we can, we will try to put it in the program and get that win.”

Castroneves isn’t driving full-time this IndyCar season. That means all his attention and focus will be on this year’s Indy 500.

It’s not the first time that’s happened in Castroneves’ career. In fact, he says, this is feeling eerily familiar to a few years ago.

“When we won in 2021, it was pretty much the same,” Castroneves said of his fourth Indy 500 victory. “I wasn’t in the car until the month of May, and we jumped in. And when the car is good, the car is good. And I feel just by looking at this car, it’s going to be awesome.”

Until then, Castroneves will help Meyer Shank’s full-time drivers, Tom Blomqvist and Felix Rosenqvist, prepare for the season.

“You know, it’s different. Every time I sit down with the drivers, that’s my most comfortable zone, I would call. But I’m learning,” Castroneves said. “MSR is just continuing growing, and sky’s the limit.”

Next stop: a fifth Indy 500.