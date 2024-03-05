Grab your markers! 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier children are being called to show off their creative side with the 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest.

The contest invites children ages 12 and under to enter to win a $500 scholarship, courtesy of STAR Bank.

Winners will be chosen based on creativity and originality, a release said. Children are encouraged to express what the Month of May means to them.

The coloring sheet and entry form can be accessed and downloaded here.

Two grand prize winners will receive a $500 scholarship and a free 1-year membership to the INDYCAR Nation Rookie Program.

The winners will be announced during the 2024 Festival Kickoff to May on Wednesday, May 1. Winners will also show off their artwork on stage at the event.

The Kickoff to May event is free and open to the public and will take place at Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.

All entries must be submitted by April 8 at noon EST. To learn more about the contest and entry rules, click here.

Anyone with questions regarding the contest, email brad.saleik@starfinancial.com.

Statements

“As excitement builds leading into the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, it is an honor to partner with the 500 Festival to formally kickoff the month of May,” said Scott Bove, SVP, Regional President at STAR Bank, in a release. “Not only is the weather changing and Monument Circle starts to buzz with activity, but we also get to take part in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. Partnering with the 500 Festival and supporting communities across our state is just a small example of why STAR Bank is truly Indiana Born for Indiana Banking.”

“To give kids the chance to experience the Month of May with something that is exclusively theirs is very special to see,” said Bob Bryant, President and CEO of the 500 Festival, in a release. “It’s remarkable to see the effort, creativity, and skills from these Hoosier children and their excitement for the spirit of the 500 Festival and Indy 500.”