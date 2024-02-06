Country music star Riley Green to headline Firestone Legends Day Concert

Platinum-selling country music star Riley Green will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, May 25. (Provided Photo/Live Nation)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A platinum-selling country music star will help get race fans revved up on the eve of the 2024 Indianapolis 500.

Riley Green will headline the Firestone Legends Day Concert at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, May 25. Green is the third country star in as many years to headline the Legends Day Concert, joining in Brad Paisley in 2023 and Dierks Bentley in 2022.

Green has compelled country music fans to drink, shed a tear, and above all, celebrate where they came from since releasing his self-titled EP in 2018. Country music fans know him from hit songs including “There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” and “Half of Me,” a collaboration with Thomas Rhett.

“While fans sing along to hits by Riley Green at the Firestone Legends Day Concert at a fantastic venue in downtown Indianapolis, IMS will be ready to welcome more than 300,000 at 6 a.m. the following morning,” Doug Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said in a release.

Tickets for the 2024 Firestone Legends Day concert will be available through Live Nation starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Fans can celebrate Legends Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and throughout downtown Indianapolis.

The excitement kicks off with the Indianapolis 500 public drivers’ meeting and autograph session at IMS followed by the AES 500 Festival Parade and the Legends Day Concert.

Tickets for all Month of May activities are on sale now at IMS.com or by calling or visiting the IMS Ticket Office.

General admission tickets for Legends Day start at $20 and do not include concert admission.

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 26, 2024.