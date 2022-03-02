Local

Georgia police join search for missing Carmel woman, husband named person of interest

CARMEL, Ind. — The search for a Carmel woman who has been missing for nearly a week has extended into Georgia.

Police in Johns Creek, Georgia, which is near Atlanta, confirmed they have joined the search for Ciera Breland (Locklear).

In a statement, the Johns Creek Police Department announced Monday they are working in conjunction with the Carmel Police Department.

Carmel Police issued a missing persons alert Saturday night for Breland, 31.

The original alert said Breland was last seen sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street.

She was described as 5 feet and 120 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts.

The Johns Creek Police announcement did not immediately indicate the possible connection between the city and Breland’s disappearance.

A missing person poster from The Aware Foundation, which tracks missing persons cases, quoted family members who said Ciera Breland had been in Johns Creek the week before she was reported missing, and that they did not see her return to Indiana.

Johns Creek Police say that Breland’s husband, 37-year-old Xavier Breland, Jr., has been identified as a person of interest in her disappearance.

Breland Jr. has not been charged in relation to the case, but has been arrested in Hamilton County on an unrelated warrant out of Coweta County, Georgia. He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580, or Corporal Rozier with the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-372-8046.