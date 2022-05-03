Local

Get out and vote! Tuesday is Primary Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The polls are now open for Indiana’s Primary Election.

The Secretary of State’s office said more than 155,000 Indiana voters cast their ballots early.

If you’re voting on Tuesday, the polls stay open until 6 p.m.

People can check their voting status, see polling locations, and view a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com.

In Marion County, there are 181 voting center locations. Registered voters in Marion County can cast their ballots at any of these centers and can find the closest one by using vote.Indy.Gov.

Voters do need a government-issued photo ID to vote. People can still mail in their ballot until 11:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Statewide, if people have any questions, they can call the toll-free Hoosier vote hotline at 866-IN-1-vote.

As of Monday evening, the Marion County Clerk’s Office said 10,391 people had voted early in-person and another 4,479 people had mailed in ballots. That’s more than double the amount people that voted early in 2018 and almost four times the amount of early voters in 2014.

The Marion County Clerk’s Office says voter turnout in the last primary was at around 15%, so they’re hoping to see more people on Tuesday.