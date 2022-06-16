Local

Girl pulled from Greenwood pond dies at hospital

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — One of two girls in critical condition after being pulled from a pond Wednesday night has died, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

An autopsy on Thursday will determine exactly how the child died.

The second girl remains in critical condition at Riley Hospital for Children.

Chad Tatman of the Greenwood Fire Department said two girls were recovered from a retention pond right after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Edgewater Drive in the Clear Brook subdivision. That’s southwest of the intersection of U.S. 31 and West Smith Valley Road.

Tatman was uncertain if the girls were conscious when they were rescued from the water by two Greenwood firefighters and two Greenwood police officers.

State conversation officers took over the investigation because the incident happened in a body of water, according to Tatman.

Tatman said neighbors called 911 to report five people in the pond, but three of them had left by the time authorities arrived. The release from Natural Resources said the two girls were separated from a group playing in the water and did not resurface.

The pond is 15 feet deep.