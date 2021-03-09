Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana sees dramatic increase in need during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana reached a milestone by serving 100 million meals to families in central Indiana during the pandemic.

They’ve had a 137% increase in need over the past year. Tuesday, food bank staff and partners will commemorate one year of COVID-19 response.

In total, Gleaners received $25 million in monetary donations during the health crisis. They have also served more meals than ever before and in areas that don’t typically need assistance.

Big donors include Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and community members who donated hundreds of stimulus checks to the food bank.

