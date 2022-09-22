Local

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown due to ‘credible threat’, employees evacuate

UPDATE: IMPD said they responded to reports of threats to the business. They say no active incident is taking place at this time, but they’re continuing to monitor the area.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to a “credible threat”.

According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution.

All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning.

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for more details.