Local

Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown due to ‘credible threat’, employees evacuate

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: IMPD said they responded to reports of threats to the business. They say no active incident is taking place at this time, but they’re continuing to monitor the area.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to a “credible threat”.

According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution.

All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning.

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for more details.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Docs: Man sexually assaulted woman prior to hours-long sewer standoff in Bloomington

Crime Watch 8 /

Days get shorter as Autumnal Equinox begins

Local /

The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

National /

Angola man charged after trying to break into state trooper’s home

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.