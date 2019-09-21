‘Great Gatsby’ fundraiser downtown supports leukemia research

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers came out on Friday night for the sixth annual Bootleggers’ Bash to support cancer research.

The event, with the theme of “Great Gatsby,” raised money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Jackson Stout, 6, who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 4 years old, was honored at the event.

News 8 shared a story earlier this month about Stout’s love of football and his special relationship with the Marian University football team.

Stout’s leukemia is in remission but as part the ongoing maintenance phase he still takes chemo through an IV every 28 days until October 2020 as well as other treatments at home.

His mom, Ashley Stout, shared his story on Friday night: “Jackson recently told me, he said, ‘Mommy, I wasn’t made to get sick, but it came and it did.’ It came unprovoked and it forever changed our family’s future.”

The event included a dinner and a silent auction. All proceeds go to research, patient access and advocacy.