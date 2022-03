Local

Greenfield police searching for missing 15-year-old boy

Quintin Knoll was last seen on March 2a1, 2022. (Provided Photo/Greenfield Police Department Twitter)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen Monday.

The department said in a tweet Quintin Knoll’s last known location was his home on Franklin Street.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Quintin Knoll, contact Greenfield Police at 317.477.4400 #TheMissing pic.twitter.com/V9OYNCXo6a — Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) March 22, 2022

No further details were provided.

Anyone with information about Knoll’s whereabouts is asked to call Greenfield police at 317-477-4400 or detective Nathan Garner at 317-325-1234.