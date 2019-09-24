Hamilton Co. nonprofit providing life-saving bracelets for children, adults with cognitive conditions

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A Hamilton County nonprofit is working to save lives and reduce potential injury for children and adults who might wander away from home by offering families a bracelet that tracks activity.

It’s an international program and in all 50 states in the U.S.

The bracelet has to be worn 24/7 to be effective and the only way to get it off is to cut it off.

Basically, it is a transmitting device. On the ground, it can pick up activity half a mile to three-quarters of a mile. If in a helicopter, the range changes from 10 to 15 miles. Activity can also be tracked in the water, through buildings and in cars.

The program is designed to help secure the safety of loved ones that have been diagnosed with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s or PTSD that are prone to wandering.

This device has helped local law enforcement reduce the amount of time they look for someone who has walked off.

“When someone wanders away, you have no idea which direction they go,” Hamilton County Project Lifesaver coordinator, Dave McCormick said. “Some of our searches could last eight to 12 hours and you’ve got the terrain to worry about and so forth. Our average time on every rescue we’ve done so far is 20 to 15 minutes.”



There are 39 clients in the program. It began in 2009 after the county saw an increase in Alzheimer’s patients and children with autism.

The program is free and doesn’t cost families a dime. There are requirements like a doctors note and proof the person has wandered off in the past.

For more information, click here.