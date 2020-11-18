Head cook at Hamilton Southeastern elementary school dies from COVID-19

FISHRES, Ind. (WISH) — A staff member at Hamilton Southeastern Schools died Tuesday from COVID-19, the district said.

Pam Podany was head cook at Thorpe Creek Elementary School.

She was entering her eighth year with the district when she succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out today to the family of Pam Podany,” Dr. Allen Bourff, the district’s superintendent, Tweeted Wednesday morning.

Podany was one of 22 Hoosiers who died Tuesday from COVID-19.

By Wednesday, the state had reported 4,830 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“It could happen to my own family,” said Paige Tullis, a local health care worker and lifelong Fishers resident.

She didn’t know Podany but said she was shaken by news of her passing.

“Some people just may not realize [the severity of the pandemic] until they get it themselves or one of their family members gets it,” Tullis said. “My family has canceled everything.

They’ve canceled Thanksgiving [and] Christmas.”

Kate Young, an English teacher at Fishers High School, urged community members to take public health guidelines seriously.

Podany’s passing “just made it all even more real and sad,” she said.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Wednesday that 6,143 more Hoosiers have tested positive from Nov. 9 through Tuesday. Also, 60 more Hoosiers died as a result of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 4,830.

