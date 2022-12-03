Local

Honoring the “kid captains” before the big game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of The Big 10 Championship game, four Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital patients will be recognized as “Honorary Kid Captains.”

News 8 spoke to three out of the four. Here’s the lineup:

Hannah is 5-years-old. Her parents said when they had her she fell ill, but is now better.

They hope she’ll be an inspiration for other parents to see that recovery is possible.

When asked what team she roots for she said, “Ohio State.”

Colton, 9, had brain surgery that lasted over 12 hours to remove a brain tumor at the age of 6-years-old.

Two days before his surgery, he wanted to go to the store so he could “buy something for his mom to help her not be scared.”

He said he’ll root for the Michigan Wolverines at the game.

Born at 29 weeks, Zoe weighed only 2 lbs and 9 oz.

She is now 9-years-old and is excited to get on the field and be honored as “kid captain.” She said, “The doctors and nurses teamed up and they helped me survive.”

Her favorite mascot is the Purdue Boilermakers and will cheer on the team against Michigan.