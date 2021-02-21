Hoosiers on the way to deliver donated supplies to Texans in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Indianapolis volunteers were heading to Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday night to deliver supplies for people in the area who have struggled without power and other resources during a winter storm.

The group’s organizer, Terrance Hood, posted a plea for donations on social media on Friday. That call received an overwhelming response.



Hood is the founder of the grassroots organization Hood2Hood. He said the post received thousands of dollars in donations and enough supplies to fill a U-Haul, a bus and multiple cars. The volunteers collected supplies including food, clothes and hygiene products. They plan to drop them off at a high school in Fort Worth.

Hood said this movement is proof of what can be done when the community comes together.

“We are just trying to give back to people because: What if it was us? It could be us in Indiana that’s going through this and we need somebody to help us out. We are just trying to be a helping hand and be a blessing to them because people are a blessing to us,” said Hood.

The gas money is coming out of their own pockets. To find out more information about how you can help out or follow their journey to Texas, click here.