House under construction catches fire in Fishers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A house under construction caught fire late Monday night in Fishers, leaving crews scrambling to control the blaze before it spread to nearby buildings.

Crews from the Fishers Fire Department were called shortly before midnight to a building fire near the Breakwater neighborhood. That’s near Brooks School Road south of East 116th Street.

“The wooded area around the site began to burn as well, towards additional homes but firefighters were able to stop it before any additional structures were involved,” Fishers Fire Department said on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was undetermined Tuesday morning.