How the CDC’s new mask mandate affects Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A nationwide public transportation mask mandate goes into effect Monday night a minute before midnight.

The order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requires masks on all transport hubs, bus and train stations as well as airports and ride shares.

For the city of Indianapolis, that includes the Julia M. Carson Transit Center, IndyGo buses and bus stations, Union Station, and Indianapolis International.

The CDC says people traveling must wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth while waiting for transit, boarding, and exiting any public transportation.

According to the mandate, public transportation workers have been given the authority to enforce the mandate and failing to comply could result in being denied entry.

There are some exceptions to the mandate which include while momentarily eating, drinking, taking medication or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired. Children under two years old are also not impacted.

The CDC laid our their plan Friday noting traveling on public transportation increases a person’s risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 given the close contact people have, its not always possible to stay six feet apart.

The move follows an order from President Joe Biden advising government agencies to “immediately take action” on mask requirements.

The Department of Homeland Security has cleared TSA to begin enforcing the CDC mask mandate starting Tuesday.