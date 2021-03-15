How to volunteer during March Madness tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – You might not be able to cheer on your favorite team from the stands, but you can still be a part of March Madness. Right now organizers are looking for volunteers to help out with the tournament.

Because the entire NCAA tournament is being held in Indiana, Ryan Vaughn with Indiana Sports Corp said they need as many volunteers as possible to help make the event special.

“We need help with a lot of things. Everything from organizing transportation, to doing laundry, to help running errands for those that are inside the control environment and can’t leave,” said Vaughn.

Volunteer roles like airport ambassadors and people to work at information centers will be at the heart of the action. They will be responsible for welcoming the visitors and assisting them while they navigate our beautiful city.

“Hoosier hospitality and the spirit around volunteerism around Indianapolis is very real. It’s really humbling and remarkable that a little more than a week ago we posted 5,000 shift opportunities, and 48 hours later, we were 90% full. People are excited to be a part of something special,” said Vaughn.

“You can volunteer at different levels. If you only have maybe four hours to give, great. Some volunteers are literally taking three weeks off of work and living inside the controlled environment,” said Vaughn.

Signing up to volunteer is a simple process.

You must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and attend one volunteer training you need to be available to complete three 4-hour shifts from April 2-6.

After a rough year, Vaughn said this is the moment for all Hoosiers to rise to the occasion.

“I know it makes them feel really special. It’s an important part of the energy of March Madness. Many of these players haven’t seen fans in their venue all year. To see people on the sideline wishing them well and greeting them at the airport is going to be really special for them,” said Vaughn.

Find more information about how you can volunteer here.