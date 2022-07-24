Local

Hundreds raise money for Greenwood Park Mall shooting victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sabrina Lopez says it’s normal for her community to come out in support when a family has faced a tragedy or financial burden. But she says she was overwhelmed by the nearly 400 people who came to the fundraiser for the Greenwood Park Mall shooting victims.

“I think we wiped Sam’s club’s cheese,” says Lopez, a volunteer. “I’m not kidding. We’ve run over 200 to 300 pounds of cheese and beans and beef and pork.”

Lopez says volunteers had been out there since 6 a.m. and stayed past 8 p.m., due to the amount of people in line waiting to get a classic Salvadoran pupusa.

“We never know when and how that can happen with other families,” says Sonia Mendoza, a supporter who waited in line for hours.

“I’m from Honduras, and I know that [some of Greenwood Park Mall victims] are from Salvador and that is close to us. You know, it’s Latino. All around, these people understand why we’re here and why we need to be supporting shoulders,” said Mendoza.

All the proceeds will go to the three victims of the Greenwood Park Mall shooting victims, Pedro Pineda, 56, Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, and Victor Gomez, 30.

Lopez says they haven’t been able to make contact with Gomez’s family, but have been in contact with the Pineda family. She says all the proceeds will be divided up evenly between the three victims.

A total of $26,430 was fundraised Saturday.

“My message is to have faith,” said Mendoza.